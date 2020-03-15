Shoppers stock up on groceries, toilet paper in response to coronavirus

“I stocked up two weeks ago. I bought $800 worth of stuff, just knowing where it was going to go,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Eliana Millican, 30, said grocery shopping on Friday was worse than Black Friday.

“I think it’s an overreaction,” she said. “I don’t think Longview is going into quarantine anytime soon.”

As he loaded a couple bags of groceries into his car, 26-year-old Logan Kann said he saw the frenzy over the new coronavirus as at least partially a corporate ploy to sell more products.

“This is just another way for people to sell the bulk items and keep people herded into their own corral of sheep,” Kann said. “This is just, ‘Hurry up and spend.’ ”

Hettinger said people were grabbing rolls of toilet paper Friday as fast as they could be restocked.

In times of uncertainty, people rush out to buy items like toilet paper, face masks and disinfectants because it makes them feel like they are doing something, said Lynn Bufka, on expert on anxiety and cultural issues with the American Psychological Association, in an interview with USA Today.