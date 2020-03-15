Shoppers stock up on groceries, toilet paper in response to coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Longview shoppers flocked to grocery stores this weekend, scrounging for canned goods, frozen meat and, above all, toilet paper.
Midday on Friday, check-out lines in the Longview Winco spanned all the way back to the frozen food section.
The store, which typically stays open 24 hours a day, closed at midnight to restock. But it was once again buzzing with shoppers as early as 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Winco, Safeway and Fred Meyer all had plenty of food Saturday afternoon and the lines were relatively short. However, shelves for rice, dried beans, cereal, frozen meals, meat, canned goods and other nonperishable items had clearly taken a significant hit. Even some of the produce seemed to be running low — especially potatoes.
All three stores Saturday were completely out of toilet paper and paper towels. There also appeared to be very limited soap and cleaning supplies.
Winco had signs imposing quantity limits on certain items, such as cleaning supplies, soap, hand sanitizer, latex gloves, face masks, bottled water, cough items and paper products.
Tamara Hettinger said she waited 20 minutes in the express check-out line in Winco Friday afternoon to purchase just a few items.
When asked if she was worried about running out of food after seeing the lines, Hettinger shook her head.
“I stocked up two weeks ago. I bought $800 worth of stuff, just knowing where it was going to go,” she said.
Eliana Millican, 30, said grocery shopping on Friday was worse than Black Friday.
“I think it’s an overreaction,” she said. “I don’t think Longview is going into quarantine anytime soon.”
As he loaded a couple bags of groceries into his car, 26-year-old Logan Kann said he saw the frenzy over the new coronavirus as at least partially a corporate ploy to sell more products.
“This is just another way for people to sell the bulk items and keep people herded into their own corral of sheep,” Kann said. “This is just, ‘Hurry up and spend.’ ”
Hettinger said people were grabbing rolls of toilet paper Friday as fast as they could be restocked.
In times of uncertainty, people rush out to buy items like toilet paper, face masks and disinfectants because it makes them feel like they are doing something, said Lynn Bufka, on expert on anxiety and cultural issues with the American Psychological Association, in an interview with USA Today.
Longview resident Tasha Houston said she was more concerned about stores closing than she was about the coronavirus. She purchased more bulk items this weekend than usual as a precaution.
“I’ve got a newborn and two other kiddos,” she said. “If the store closes, that’s a big deal for us.”
Hettinger said she was most concerned about people on fixed incomes who can’t spend money on extra food.
She didn’t think the shopping was an overreaction. She predicted the coronavirus wouldn’t “peak” until July or August.
Millican said she hopes people remember that everyone needs things like toilet paper.
“Just try to leave something for everybody else, too.”