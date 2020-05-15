Shooting at Kelso convenience store

Police have massed at the Kelso AM/PM to investigate a shooting that took place there shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
The store, located at 1700 Allen St., was surrounded by police and squad cars.
A worker at the store said a person had been shot outside the building and may have died, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
Police are reportedly searching for a suspect in the shooting.
This story will be updated this evening as more information becomes available.
