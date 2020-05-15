Shooting at Kelso convenience store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police have massed at the Kelso AM/PM to investigate a shooting that took place there shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

The store, located at 1700 Allen St., was surrounded by police and squad cars.

A worker at the store said a person had been shot outside the building and may have died, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Police are reportedly searching for a suspect in the shooting.

This story will be updated this evening as more information becomes available.

