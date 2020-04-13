Ship wake causes $1 million damage at Port of Kalama marina

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Port of Kalama estimates more than $1 million in damage to boats and docks at its marina after a large vessel passed by early Monday morning at an "excessive speed."

The marina is sheltered from the Columbia River by a breakwater jetty, but the passing vessel caused a swell and suction of the water which affected the marina between 4 and 5 a.m., said Liz Newman, marketing and communications manager.

Some boats in the marina were thrust up and stranded on top of docks.

When the port confirms the specific vessel responsible for the mayhem, it will file a claim against the operator and will assist marina clients in doing the same, Newman said.

The port is notifying boat owners and working closely with authorities, insurance providers and other professionals to address the damage, Newman said. The marina has 222 slips and almost all of them are leased, she said.

Ian Harrison went to check on his boat at the marina Monday morning after seeing a post on Facebook about the damage. He said he thought a wave caused the damage because there was debris scattered through the marina and some boats had water in them.