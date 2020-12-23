Sheriff's office warns of concealed pistol license scam

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have gotten scam texts about today being the last day to get a concealed pistol license and is warning people not to click the link.
"If you receive a text message saying today is the last day to get your concealed pistol license, it is NOT coming from us," the office said on Facebook. "Do not click on the link in the message."
For questions about applying for a concealed license, call the sheriff's business office at 360-577-3092.
