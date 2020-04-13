Sheriff's office to stream DeRosier memorial event tonight

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier, the sheriff's office is hosting a live online tribute Monday night.
The memorial event can be seen on the Cowlitz Citizens Update Facebook page. It will begin at 9:45 p.m. and end with a moment of silence.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said he is "extremely disappointed" the memorial service has to be virtual due to the stay-at-home order rather than holding a large community event.
"We’d like to have a big show of support for Justin and his family, as well as medical professionals, which include his wife and mother. But we're limited in what able to do right now," Brightbill said Monday.
Members of the sheriff's office will share some comments from the Cowlitz Hall of Justice during the live stream. In addition, DeRosier's patrol vehicle will be on display.
They also plan to rebroadcast the tribute video that played during DeRosier's service. The whole event will be less than an hour.
Brightbill asked that the public not attempt to physically attend the event.
"We can't have an exposure risk, even if it's well-intentioned," he said.
Sometime, when pandemic concerns have eased, the sheriff's office plans to hold something more formal, Brightbill said. "But we're having to adjust to circumstances like everybody else."
Memorials like this are important to recognize and remember the sacrifice of those who have died in the line of duty, he said.
"These are people who made an incredible difference in their lives and Justin ultimately gave his life serving the citizens of this county," Brightbill said. "We hold him near and dear in our hearts and remember him every day."
DeRosier, 29, died in the line of duty on the morning of April 14 after he was shot the night before while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama.
DeRosier attended Butler Acres Elementary, Coweeman Middle School and was a 2008 Kelso High graduate. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012 and joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He left a wife, Katherine Anne “Katie” (Smart), and daughter Lillian Naomi, who was six months old at the time of her father's death.
His death is a reminder that for law enforcement, any day can turn into a tragedy "with no warning whatsoever," Brightbill said.
"We try and learn from every tragedy like this everything we can," he said. "Sometimes, like in this situation, there was nothing that could have been done differently. It was an ambush, pure and simple. But we’ve taken everything we can from it in the year that's gone by."
DeRosier is often described as larger than life. It's not just a catch phrase, Brightbill said. "He had a personality you just couldn't miss." He was outgoing and friendly with everyone he met.
The sheriff's office is a tight-knit family of about 40 commissioned deputies and supervisors, he said. "This has been a huge emotional toll."
"It’s affected us all," Brightbill continued. "We all have bad days here and there and lean on each other. We have some people that have taken advantage of the different assistances that are there for them, and that’s a good thing. It’s a little easier than it was a year ago, but it still hurts."
