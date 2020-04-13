Sheriff's office to stream DeRosier memorial event tonight

Memorials like this are important to recognize and remember the sacrifice of those who have died in the line of duty, he said.

"These are people who made an incredible difference in their lives and Justin ultimately gave his life serving the citizens of this county," Brightbill said. "We hold him near and dear in our hearts and remember him every day."

DeRosier, 29, died in the line of duty on the morning of April 14 after he was shot the night before while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama.

DeRosier attended Butler Acres Elementary, Coweeman Middle School and was a 2008 Kelso High graduate. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012 and joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He left a wife, Katherine Anne “Katie” (Smart), and daughter Lillian Naomi, who was six months old at the time of her father's death.

His death is a reminder that for law enforcement, any day can turn into a tragedy "with no warning whatsoever," Brightbill said.