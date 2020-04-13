You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office to stream DeRosier memorial event tonight
Sheriff's office to stream DeRosier memorial event tonight

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier, the sheriff's office will host a live tribute Monday night.

The memorial event can be seen on the Cowlitz Citizens Update Facebook page. It will begin at 9:45 p.m. and end with a moment of silence.

"Join us as we honor a hero for his ultimate sacrifice for our community," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

DeRosier, 29, died in the line of duty on the morning of  April 14 after he was shot the night before while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama.

DeRosier attended Butler Acres Elementary, Coweeman Middle School and was a 2008 Kelso High graduate. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012 and joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He left a wife, Katherine Anne “Katie” (Smart), and daughter Lillian Naomi, who was six months old at the time of her father's death.

Justin DeRosier

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier is remembered as being the guy "everybody liked."
