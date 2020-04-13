Sheriff's office to stream DeRosier memorial event tonight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier, the sheriff's office will host a live tribute Monday night.

The memorial event can be seen on the Cowlitz Citizens Update Facebook page. It will begin at 9:45 p.m. and end with a moment of silence.

"Join us as we honor a hero for his ultimate sacrifice for our community," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

DeRosier, 29, died in the line of duty on the morning of April 14 after he was shot the night before while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama.

DeRosier attended Butler Acres Elementary, Coweeman Middle School and was a 2008 Kelso High graduate. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Washington State University in 2012 and joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. He left a wife, Katherine Anne “Katie” (Smart), and daughter Lillian Naomi, who was six months old at the time of her father's death.

