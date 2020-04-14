Sheriff's office streams DeRosier memorial event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier, the sheriff’s office hosted a live online tribute Monday night.

The memorial event was slated to start at 9:45 p.m. and end with a moment of silence. It took place after the Daily News press deadline.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said he was “extremely disappointed” the service had to be virtual due to the stay-at-home order rather than holding a large community event.

“We’d like to have a big show of support for Justin and his family, as well as medical professionals, which include his wife and mother. But we’re limited in what we’re able to do right now,” Brightbill said Monday morning.

Members of the sheriff’s office planned to share some comments from the Cowlitz Hall of Justice during the live stream. In addition, DeRosier’s patrol vehicle was to be put on display.

Sometime, when pandemic concerns have eased, the sheriff’s office plans to hold something more formal, Brightbill said. “But we’re having to adjust to circumstances like everybody else.”

Memorials like this are important to recognize and remember the sacrifice of those who have died in the line of duty, he said.