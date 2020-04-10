Sheriff's office seeks public help in finding three criminal suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has noted a recent rise in property crimes in the county and is asking for the public's help in finding three suspects in particular, according to a Facebook post Friday.

The men are: Trevor A. Roberts, age 30, who is transient, Nickolas C. Colbert, age 21, of Kalama, and Eric A. Johnson, age 37, of Kalama.

Information on their suspected crimes was not available Friday.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to secure their property and to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Anyone with information on the location of the suspects should contact the sheriff's office at 360-577-3092.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.