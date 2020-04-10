You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office seeks public help in finding three criminal suspects
Suspects

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating these three men.

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has noted a recent rise in property crimes in the county and is asking for the public's help in finding three suspects in particular, according to a Facebook post Friday.

The men are: Trevor A. Roberts, age 30, who is transient, Nickolas C. Colbert, age 21, of Kalama, and Eric A. Johnson, age 37, of Kalama.

Information on their suspected crimes was not available Friday.

The sheriff’s office encourages citizens to secure their property and to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Anyone with information on the location of the suspects should contact the sheriff's office at 360-577-3092.

