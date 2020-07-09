Sheriff's office investigating rash of vandalism on Beacon Hill

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of tire slashings, window smashings and other vandalism reported in recent weeks near Beacon Hill Drive and Westside Highway north of Longview.
The damages appears to be the work of a group of teens concentrating their activity to the area of Nevada Drive and south Beacon Hill, Sheriff’s Sgt. Marc Johnson said Wednesday.
Alison Autrey, a James Street resident, said the trouble started about three months ago, when their family found that someone had etched a penis and the N-word on the side of her dad’s truck and ran a knife along its side. No one in the family is Black, she said.
A month later, their truck’s tire was slashed, and a day later they found someone had slashed two tires on their Jeep and gouged its side with a sharp object.
The vandalism has cost them thousands in repairs, Autrey said. And when a car has a racial slur carved on it, “of course you don’t want to drive it around.”
About a month later, a semi-truck driver parked at Carnival Market told Autrey that he also had a penis etched into his vehicle with a knife. And on June 29, Autrey’s household found a tire slashed on a brand-new car they’d purchased only three days before.
When Autrey’s sister came up to visit Sunday night, a kid threw a beer bottle at her car. When she went out to confront him, Autrey said, the kid ran away.
Given the juvenile sense of humor displayed in the vandalism and sightings of juveniles by the neighborhood, Autrey said she believes the behavior is coming from a consistent group of teenagers they’ve seen hanging around a railroad trestle in the area. They’re putting up security cameras and lights, she said.
She doesn’t think the vandalism is based on a grudge: “I think it’s kids, teenage boys, bored, walking up and down the road in the middle of the night, with nothing better to do.”
Brian Curl, a Cathlamet resident, was heading home southbound on Westside Highway last Thursday under the railroad trestle just before Carnival Market when a rock flew toward him and struck his windshield, leaving a large shatter mark.
He was in shock, wondering if it had really happened, and pulled over to catch his breath. He parked and found a few kids, who immediately denied being on the trestle when he confronted them. He said he has a gut feeling they were involved.
In the end, Curl said he counted his blessings that the rock didn’t pierce his window completely.
Marilyn Tilton, a Victoria Street resident, was driving on Beacon Hill Drive that same evening when a rock struck her window, leaving a large shatter mark.
“My heart just goes boom boom boom boom boom,” she said, “So I drove home, I told my husband, I called 911. ... And I thought, for crying out loud, who would throw a rock?”
Tilton said she saw a group of kids at the railroad trestle that crosses her street a few days before it happened. Now, she’s putting up cameras on her property with the help of a neighbor.
The neighborhood is on alert for the teens, said Rebecca Fox, another resident of Victoria Street. Her family is also putting up cameras to try to catch the vandals on video.
“If their parents don’t care, they’re going to care when they have to pay for the damages, or if they kill someone,” Fox said. “What if someone gets hit with a rock and runs off the road, or hits someone head-on on Westside Highway? It could be deadly, easily.”
Autrey said the malicious behavior has escalated in the last week or so, which coincides with a pattern that’s been reported to law enforcement.
According to Cowlitz 911 dispatch logs, on June 3, a caller in the 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive reported a rock was thrown through his house window, and another caller reported their tire was stabbed. In the 100 block of View Point Drive, a trampoline was reportedly slashed, and a caller reported rocks were thrown at their vehicle windshield.
Deputies have identified three juveniles as suspects in at least one of the crimes, but they haven’t established enough evidence to make arrests, Johnson said.
Nonetheless, deputies believe the incidents of vandalism are part of a pattern, Johnson said, and have developed some evidence from speaking to neighbors and employees at Carnival Market.
“It would be very likely that it would be a group of teenagers, based on the type of damage that occurred, and the area it was in,” Johnson said Wednesday. “We just don’t have anything that directly ties (the specific teens) to these crimes other than them being in the area, and that’s obviously not enough.”
On the evening of July 3, deputies were alerted that a few kids
were hanging out on the roof of Beacon Hill Elementary School. It’s not clear if they were connected to the other vandalism, Johnson said, but it’s an example of general “juvenile delinquency” in the area.
“They must have gotten the hint to leave, because by the time deputy was there, they were nowhere to be found.”
Anyone in the neighborhood who has witnessed the vandalism or mischievous behavior is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office, especially if they have surveillance video that captured any of the incidents like the rock-throwing, Johnson said.
“It’s a juvenile state of mind, and probably to them, it feels like it’s kind of fun and games, but it can be very dangerous,” Johnson said. “It could cause a collision, an injury, even up to death if somebody swerved into an oncoming car.”
