Sheriff's office investigating rash of vandalism on Beacon Hill

Tilton said she saw a group of kids at the railroad trestle that crosses her street a few days before it happened. Now, she’s putting up cameras on her property with the help of a neighbor.

The neighborhood is on alert for the teens, said Rebecca Fox, another resident of Victoria Street. Her family is also putting up cameras to try to catch the vandals on video.

“If their parents don’t care, they’re going to care when they have to pay for the damages, or if they kill someone,” Fox said. “What if someone gets hit with a rock and runs off the road, or hits someone head-on on Westside Highway? It could be deadly, easily.”

Autrey said the malicious behavior has escalated in the last week or so, which coincides with a pattern that’s been reported to law enforcement.

According to Cowlitz 911 dispatch logs, on June 3, a caller in the 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive reported a rock was thrown through his house window, and another caller reported their tire was stabbed. In the 100 block of View Point Drive, a trampoline was reportedly slashed, and a caller reported rocks were thrown at their vehicle windshield.

Deputies have identified three juveniles as suspects in at least one of the crimes, but they haven’t established enough evidence to make arrests, Johnson said.