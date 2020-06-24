Sheriff's office ID's suspect, now deceased, in 2019 Kelso killing

Detectives from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the identity of the suspect in the homicide of Kelso resident Rick Huckaby last November, and said that suspect died by suicide in February.
The man suspected of killing Huckaby is Stephen Penwarden of Seaside, Ore., deputies said.
An unknown intruder at Huckaby’s home shot Huckaby several times at about 7:15 on the evening of November 12, 2019. Huckaby’s wife was also home at the time, but did not recognize the suspect.
Huckaby, 69, succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 22. He was a long-time resident of Kelso and was very active in the community, according to a GoFundMe account created by his family.
Detectives obtained about 40 search warrants and subpoenas while investigating the killing, and pursued multiple leads throughout the seven-month investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. One search warrant at the scene of the shooting turned up six .32 caliber casings, and a WSP sketch artist created a composite of the suspect based on information from Huckaby’s wife.
Detectives learned that the Huckabys had a former friend in Seaside named Stephen Penwarden, who set his Seaside home on fire and killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Feb. 24, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office. The ammunition used in that suicide was the same brand and kind used in the Huckaby shooting, detectives learned. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab’s results confirmed that his pistol, which he bought in 2008, was the same one used to kill Huckaby.
Penwarden was “known to be a loner” by family and neighbors with the exception of his friendship with Huckaby, according to the sheriff’s office. Penwarden had stayed at the Huckaby’s home previously and the Huckabys had stayed with Penwarden at his Seaside home.
Rick Huckaby and Penwarden were close friends until about six years ago, when Penwarden began displaying signs of paranoia, according to the sheriff’s office. He reportedly believed Huckaby was at the center of a conspiracy against him and blamed Huckaby for his divorce, the loss of his job and other life problems.
Detectives also learned Penwarden was arrested in 2015 for assaulting teenagers with an ice pick and had numerous recent contacts with police where he was described as irrational and quick-tempered.
And investigators discovered Penwarden bought gasoline at a Warrenton, Ore., Fred Meyer a little over an hour before the shooting in November, which aligns with the drive time from the gas station to Huckaby’s home. Additionally, Penwarden’s Subaru Forester was similar to a vehicle seen on S. Fifth Ave in Kelso at the time of the shooting, deputies said.
Because all evidence points to Penwarden acting alone, and because he is now deceased, the case is now considered closed, the sheriff’s office said.
