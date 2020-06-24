Sheriff's office ID's suspect, now deceased, in 2019 Kelso killing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the identity of the suspect in the homicide of Kelso resident Rick Huckaby last November, and said that suspect died by suicide in February.

The man suspected of killing Huckaby is Stephen Penwarden of Seaside, Ore., deputies said.

An unknown intruder at Huckaby’s home shot Huckaby several times at about 7:15 on the evening of November 12, 2019. Huckaby’s wife was also home at the time, but did not recognize the suspect.

Huckaby, 69, succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 22. He was a long-time resident of Kelso and was very active in the community, according to a GoFundMe account created by his family.

Detectives obtained about 40 search warrants and subpoenas while investigating the killing, and pursued multiple leads throughout the seven-month investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. One search warrant at the scene of the shooting turned up six .32 caliber casings, and a WSP sketch artist created a composite of the suspect based on information from Huckaby’s wife.