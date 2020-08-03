Sheriff's office identifies Castle Rock man who died in ATV accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified a Castle Rock man who died in an ATV accident Wednesday as 59-year-old Todd Froemke.

Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Blauser Road in Castle Rock at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report that a man, later identified as Froemke, had died after rolling his ATV.

Deputies learned that Froemke, a caretaker for his mother who lives next door, had been out riding his ATV the previous evening but hadn't returned home, Brightbill said.

His mother contacted a friend after he failed to check in, and the friend found his body about 200 yards from his home, Brightbill said. He was with his ATV when deputies found him there, Brightbill said, and had injuries consistent with a rollover accident.

