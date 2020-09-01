Sheriff will resume search efforts for Columbia kayaker this weekend

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office will return to the Columbia River over Labor Day weekend to continue a search for an Ariel man who went under the water near Woodland on Sunday, the agency said Tuesday.
Mark Bunker, 35, fell into the Columbia River on Sunday while fishing from his kayak. Deputies met with Bunker’s family Tuesday afternoon to discuss the search, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
"They are grieving and we know they are frustrated that their loved one has not been found," the Sheriff's Office said.
At this point, searchers consider their efforts a body recovery search rather than a rescue, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said.
Family members and volunteers continue to search the area by boat and on the shores, and deputies appreciate their efforts, according to the Facebook post.
Cowlitz 911 dispatchers were alerted Sunday evening that Bunker had fallen out of his kayak near Martin’s Bar and had not resurfaced. Bunker had been fishing from his kayak and fell into the water as he dropped his line, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded that evening with a boat, diver and a drone to search for Bunker, and were joined in their search by boats from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard, as well as a Coast Guard helicopter.
Other volunteers in the area also assisted in the search, but Bunker was not found Sunday night.
The Sheriff's Office resumed searching with a sonar-equipped boat Monday. The channel proved too dangerous to attempt a dive-recovery mission, however.
The area in which Bunker disappeared is more than 100 yards into the river in a swiftly-moving channel, which reaches a depth of 40 to 50 feet. The search area is relatively large, and divers would also have to be wary of ship traffic, the Sheriff's Office said.
"While in many such situations a subject will eventually resurface, there are numerous factors involved and the time frame could be days to months," the Sheriff's Office said.
