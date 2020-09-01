Sheriff will resume search efforts for Columbia kayaker this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office will return to the Columbia River over Labor Day weekend to continue a search for an Ariel man who went under the water near Woodland on Sunday, the agency said Tuesday.

Mark Bunker, 35, fell into the Columbia River on Sunday while fishing from his kayak. Deputies met with Bunker’s family Tuesday afternoon to discuss the search, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"They are grieving and we know they are frustrated that their loved one has not been found," the Sheriff's Office said.

At this point, searchers consider their efforts a body recovery search rather than a rescue, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said.

Family members and volunteers continue to search the area by boat and on the shores, and deputies appreciate their efforts, according to the Facebook post.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers were alerted Sunday evening that Bunker had fallen out of his kayak near Martin’s Bar and had not resurfaced. Bunker had been fishing from his kayak and fell into the water as he dropped his line, according to the Sheriff's Office.