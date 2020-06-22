Sheriff seeking daytime burglary suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects in three daytime burglaries across the south end of the county last week.

The burglaries took place at Sauer Road and Shirley Gordon Road in Kalama and Vista Drive in Woodland. Anyone with surveillance cameras that show these roads is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office.

The suspect or suspects may be casing residences by driving down driveways and knocking on doors, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the suspects may be female, in her 20s or 30s with pink hair, according to the sheriff's office. A gray or silver sedan may also be involved in the burglaries.

According to 911 call logs, firearms and other items were stolen from a Vista Drive home sometime over Saturday or Friday. Another 911 caller living on Shirley Gordon Road reported Friday that her children saw a man with a black mask break the door to the house open, but that person then left.

A caller on Sauer Road reported Friday that firearms and a computer were missing after a burglary, and another caller reported mail was taken from their mailbox on Thursday.

Information or video footage related to the apparent burglary spree can be reported to the sheriff's office by calling 360-577-3092.

