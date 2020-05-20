Sheriff outfits five patrol cars with AEDs, hopes for more

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has recently equipped five deputy patrol vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) through grants and donations from the community, and the agency hopes one day to make sure all of its patrol deputies have access to the life-saving machines in their patrol vehicles.
Four of the new AEDs were purchased through a $5,000 United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association safety equipment grant and donations from the Kingsley family in Kelso and June and Scott Fischer in Kalama, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received them in May.
A fifth was donated by PacifiCorp in February for the deputy who patrols the Lewis River area.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the agency is looking for more grants and is open to donations to buy more AEDs. The agency has 38 deputies, and ideally would like to have AEDs available for the roughly 27 deputies and sergeants who are regularly on patrol or out in the field.
The idea comes from Cowlitz 2 EMT/Firefighter Don Boultinghouse, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Last year, Boultinghouse was visiting a friend in Castle Rock who suddenly went into cardiac arrest. With the help of deputy Jordan Spencer and Castle Rock PD officer Bill Zimmerman, Boultinghouse rendered aid until Castle Rock Fire District 6 could take over. The friend survived, and Boultinghouse later suggested deputies keep AEDs on hand for similar situations.
The first AEDs they’ve received will be placed with patrol deputies to maximize their effectiveness, Brightbill said.
“We’d love to have one in every vehicle obviously, (but) the first ones that we get are all going to be patrol-based, because they’re the ones out in the public every day, most likely to be the first responder to a scene and able to help,” he said.
Law enforcement officers often are the first responders to arrive at medical emergencies, and having more medical devices on hand means they don’t need to wait for fire/EMS or other resources to arrive before administering aid, Brightbill said.
AED cost on average about $1,500. Those interested in donating can contact Budget & Finance Manager Katrina Harris at harrisk@co.cowlitz.wa.us or 360-577-3093.
