Sheriff outfits five patrol cars with AEDs, hopes for more

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has recently equipped five deputy patrol vehicles with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) through grants and donations from the community, and the agency hopes one day to make sure all of its patrol deputies have access to the life-saving machines in their patrol vehicles.

Four of the new AEDs were purchased through a $5,000 United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association safety equipment grant and donations from the Kingsley family in Kelso and June and Scott Fischer in Kalama, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received them in May.

A fifth was donated by PacifiCorp in February for the deputy who patrols the Lewis River area.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the agency is looking for more grants and is open to donations to buy more AEDs. The agency has 38 deputies, and ideally would like to have AEDs available for the roughly 27 deputies and sergeants who are regularly on patrol or out in the field.