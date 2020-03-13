Shelter, organizations take precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Local organizations are taking precautions to prevent coronavirus from spreading among the homeless, including those staying at the Longview severe weather shelters this weekend.

And in another homeless issue related to COVID-19 pandemic, Longview officials say they still intend to shut down the city-sponsored homeless camp on Alabama Street on March 30 — even though the outbreak has delayed the search for a new site.

The severe weather shelter run by the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming at First Christian Church is set to open at 7 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to plunge into the mid 20s that night.

Upon arrival all staff, volunteers and guests will wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, according to a press release. All arrivals will also have their temperature taken. Staff and volunteers with a temperature of 99.5 degrees or higher will be sent home and guests will be taken to a separate location.

Shelter organizers are also encouraging staff, volunteers and residents to stay six feet apart when possible.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is making sure local social service organizations are receiving information from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Gena James, human service manger.