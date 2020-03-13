Shelter, organizations take precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Local organizations are taking precautions to prevent coronavirus from spreading among the homeless, including those staying at the Longview severe weather shelters this weekend.
And in another homeless issue related to COVID-19 pandemic, Longview officials say they still intend to shut down the city-sponsored homeless camp on Alabama Street on March 30 — even though the outbreak has delayed the search for a new site.
The severe weather shelter run by the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming at First Christian Church is set to open at 7 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to plunge into the mid 20s that night.
Upon arrival all staff, volunteers and guests will wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, according to a press release. All arrivals will also have their temperature taken. Staff and volunteers with a temperature of 99.5 degrees or higher will be sent home and guests will be taken to a separate location.
Shelter organizers are also encouraging staff, volunteers and residents to stay six feet apart when possible.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is making sure local social service organizations are receiving information from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Gena James, human service manger.
State recommendations for homeless programs and shelters include additional cleaning, encouraging sick staff and volunteers to stay home, and referring people with severe COVID-19 symptoms to a health care provider or clinic, according to the Department of Health.
James said the county has not received specific recommendations for Longview’s designated homeless campsite other than the preventative measures recommended for everyone.
The Alabama Street campsite is set to close for cleaning on March 30, and a Cowlitz County ad hoc committee has not identified a new site.
The committee’s Friday meeting to discuss a site plan and location for an alternative homeless camp was postponed earlier this week because the added workload from the COVID-19 response hadn’t allowed staff to finish the plan. The committee will likely set a new date for the meeting early next week, said Axel Swanson, county chief of staff.
County staff members are working on a proposed site plan for a managed camp. Swanson said choosing the site’s location will be up to the committee.
Swanson said the plan will include costs for leveling the site, putting down gravel, pallets, a hand-washing station, portable toilets, fencing, garbage service, security and a portable trailer for staff to use. The plan also includes proposed rules and a code of conduct for campers, he said.
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said he is concerned about the approaching March 30 deadline. Although the city will be “looking at some alternatives,” as of Friday that doesn’t include extending the camp past the 90-day deadline, Sacha said.
The city opened the campsite opened in December to move homeless campers away from Longview City Hall.