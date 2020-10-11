Sex ed bill, if passed, would have little local effect

Regardless of the fate of the November referendum challenge to the state’s new sex education law, local school districts will likely be unaffected, officials said.
Senate Bill 5395 was passed by the legislature in 2020 and signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in March, but implementation of the law was suspended pending the results of Referendum 90 on the general election ballot.
The law would require all schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education by the 2022-2023 school year. Schools currently can chose not to provide sexual health education. The law would also require schools to include information about affirmative consent and bystander training.
The bill does not change the ability of parents to opt their child out of a school’s sexual health education. It also does not change the current requirement that all material is medically accurate, age-appropriate and inclusive of all students, or that methods of contraception other than abstinence must be taught.
Locally, Kelso School District spokesperson Michele Nerland said if the law is upheld, it will not change any health curriculum materials in Kelso.
“We are continuing with the same curriculum and materials that we have in the past several years,” she said. “We continue to teach the Washington State Health Standards with already adopted materials. We have not changed.”
The district will also continue to be “transparent with our curriculum and honor parent choice,” Nerland said. The district holds annual health nights, where parents can review the materials that will be taught to their children and then decide if they want to opt out.
The health nights are being held virtually this year, Nerland said, but parents should already be receiving information from their specific schools about the dates and times of these events.
Frequently asked questions
There are several common misconceptions about the bill, the state Office of Public Instruction said on its website. The two more common are that the bill takes away local choice and teaches very young children about sex, according to OSPI.
The OSPI website said that most districts will be able to continue using their same curriculum, and districts “will still work with parents, families and the community to select or create a curriculum that best meets the needs of their students and communities.”
The OSPI website also said that currently, sexual health instruction begins in fifth grade. Under the new bill, starting in the 2022-23 school year, sexual health instruction will begin in fourth or fifth grade, “depending on district decisions.”
“Required instruction for grades 4–5 focuses on helping students understand and respect personal boundaries, develop healthy friendships and gain a basic understanding of human growth and development,” OSPI said.
The only required sexual education content under the bill for K-3 students is social emotional learning, which has been taught at local schools, including Kelso and Longview, for a number of years. That teaches children skills like managing their feelings, setting goals and getting along with others, according to OSPI.
Between grades 4-12, the required information centers on how bodies develop, how to reduce health risks and choose healthy behaviors and relationships, health care and prevention resources and abstinence and other methods of preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, though most directly sexual content is not taught until middle or high school.
The new bill also includes affirmative consent and bystander training “as a way for schools to combat the high rates of unwanted sexual contact experienced by youth in our state,” OSPI said.
That’s based on a 2018 Healthy Youth Survey which found that 12.3% of eighth graders, 18.9% of sophomores, and 25.2% of seniors had been forced into kissing, sexual touch or intercourse against their will, according to the OSPI website.
As for affirmative consent, OSPI defines it as “an approach to giving and receiving consent for any activity that includes clear, voluntary, enthusiastic permission,” not just the absence of “no.”
“In earlier grades it might focus on hugs or horseplay, and in older grades on hugs, exchanging photos or romantic or sexual contact,” OSPI said. “This approach reinforces and honors every student’s right to set healthy boundaries for themselves.”
There has also been a “graphic illustration” shard on social media, OSPI said, but those images are not part of student lessons.
“Several social media posts inserted illustrations from a book intended for parents into a lesson plan for fourth graders,” OSPI said. “The book was one of several optional books on a handout for parents and guardians wishing to continue talking with their child about puberty and reproduction, and not part of the lesson or curriculum.”
Current state standards
The current health education standards are extensive and can be found in full on the OSPI website.
When kindergartens graduate, they’re expected to “understand boys and girls have some body parts that are the same and some that are different,” be able to identify “safe and unwanted touch” and “understand there are many ways to express gender.”
By the end of first grade, children should know medically accurate names for body parts, including external reproductive anatomy, and know to tell a trusted adult about unwanted touch.
Second grade adds the requirement to understand that all living things can reproduce, reinforces telling adults about unwanted touch and continues conversations about gender.
Lessons on internal reproductive anatomy are added in third grade, along with a discussion of puberty as “part of the process of growth and development” and that humans can reproduce. Conversations about gender, healthy relationships and unwanted touch continue.
Fourth grade has more of a focus changes that occur during puberty. Children will learn that reproductive organs allow living things to reproduce and how communicable diseases are transmitted. Discussions about relationships, gender and sexual orientations are also introduced.
The function of reproductive systems and the physical changes that happen in puberty are introduced in fifth grade. Children learn about human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexual abuse.
By sixth grade, children are expected to define abstinence and explain why it is the most effective method to prevent pregnancy and STIs. They will learn how STDs are transmitted and prevented, as well as understand that that it is illegal to send or post sexually explicit images or messages online.
The stages of pregnancy from fertilization to birth are taught in seventh grade, along with commonly used methods of birth control, including abstinence. They will discuss the differences between sex and gender and continue discussion of healthy relationships and not sending sexually explicit images or messages.
By eighth grade, students learn more about how the reproductive organs work and the “physical, emotional, and social effects of sexual activity.” They also continue learning about ways to prevent pregnancy, STDs/HIV and learn about heathy relationships and consent.
In high school, students are expected to be able to summarize fertilization, fetal development and childbirth, the role of hormones in the body, and know how to do testicular self-exam and the importance of breast exams. They continue conversations about gender, sexual orientation, preventing pregnancy through abstinence and other contraceptives, consent and healthy relationships.
