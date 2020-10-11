Sex ed bill, if passed, would have little local effect

The district will also continue to be “transparent with our curriculum and honor parent choice,” Nerland said. The district holds annual health nights, where parents can review the materials that will be taught to their children and then decide if they want to opt out.

The health nights are being held virtually this year, Nerland said, but parents should already be receiving information from their specific schools about the dates and times of these events.

Frequently asked questions

There are several common misconceptions about the bill, the state Office of Public Instruction said on its website. The two more common are that the bill takes away local choice and teaches very young children about sex, according to OSPI.

The OSPI website said that most districts will be able to continue using their same curriculum, and districts “will still work with parents, families and the community to select or create a curriculum that best meets the needs of their students and communities.”

The OSPI website also said that currently, sexual health instruction begins in fifth grade. Under the new bill, starting in the 2022-23 school year, sexual health instruction will begin in fourth or fifth grade, “depending on district decisions.”