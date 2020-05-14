Sex and the volcano: Researcher learns nature favors females in new creeks

After five summers of surveying, she and U.S. Forest Service researcher Shannon Claeson have learned “these are complex little ecosystems. There are a lot of species. ... One thing that is funny is that people ignore the creeks. When we dug in, we started finding a lot of ... species of algae and micro-invertebrates — lots of stone flies, mayflies, little midges. We’ve found 85 different species of aquatic invertebrates in these streams that are only 40 years old.”

So new, in fact, that a colleague, Missouri State University stream ecologist Debra S. Finn, learned they still do not have a “saturation zone,” a flow of water under the streambed that most waterways develop.

However, the researchers have found 150 different species of algae.

“It was hugely surprising. People were saying, ‘You won’t find much. There has not been much time. They are just gravel ditches and won’t be interesting,’ “ LeRoy said.

She’s still speculating about how the algae got there, “Where did they come from? Insects can fly in. But how did the algae get there? On the feet of geese or elk? Are they bringing it in from other places? We have no idea,” she said. “One of the sad things about my research is that no one got out there (right after the eruption) to look and see.”