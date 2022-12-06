 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sewer work to close access to Alabama Street from Oregon Way for two weeks

Construction

Work on the sewer line at 206 Oregon Way will close Alabama Street near the Longview City Shop during the day for about two weeks, according to the city. 

A contractor is scheduled to work on the sewer line, which crosses Alabama Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 16. 

The left turn lane on southbound Oregon Way to Alabama Street will be closed, and right turns onto Alabama Street from northbound Oregon Way will be prohibited. 

People can use 14th Avenue, via Beech Street, to reach locations like the Longview City Shop, HOPE Village and businesses like ServPro Longview

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

