Sewer work could cause traffic delays in Longview starting Monday

Longview crews are scheduled to work on 29 sewer manholes from Monday through July 21 along Ocean Beach Highway and 18th Avenue to Robbins Street.
Flaggers are set to be used at intersections and minor travel delays are expected. City staff encourage travelers to use caution in the work zone, especially navigating over steel plates in the street, according to a city press release.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
