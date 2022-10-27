 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sewer work at Lake Sacajawea to block Kessler Boulevard next week

Work to restore Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview is scheduled to intermittently close one lane in the 1200 block of Kessler Boulevard next week.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, crews are set to work on a sewer line that crosses the road at 1209 Kessler Boulevard, according to the city. Flaggers will control traffic during during this time and single-lane closures are expected. 

The sidewalk on the east side of Kessler Boulevard will also be closed, city officials report. 

In the summer, crews replaced the sidewalk between Hemlock Street and the pedestrian bridge at Hemlock Plaza, and crews are working to replace the previous brick restrooms at the plaza as well. 

