Sewer line replacement on Eighth Avenue in Kelso starts later this month

Starting Oct. 24, drivers in west Kelso should expect weeks of construction along Eighth Avenue as the city repairs and replaces a sewer line.

Crews will be working between Clark Street and West Main Street to replace around 700 feet of sewer line that had recently failed. In September the Kelso City Council approved the $214,000 bid from AES for the work.

The city is warning drivers to remove their cars from Eighth Avenue on days when work is being done. Any vehicles left on the road during those days may be towed or impounded to clear the way for street repairs.

Construction will be done during the day and will take approximately three weeks, according to Kelso's engineering department.

Brennen Kauffman is the government and politics reporter for the Daily News, covering topics from city council debates to Congressional races. He can be reached for story ideas at 360-577-7828.

