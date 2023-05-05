The 4-H Summer Sew School for Cowlitz County youths is set for Monday through Friday, June 19 through 23, at the Washington State University Extension Office in Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to those with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day.

Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. Each participant will provide their own sewing machine with accessories and an instruction manual. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis.

Participants are part of the county 4-H youth program and can exhibit their creations at the Cowlitz County Fair.

The 4-H Summer Sew School is open to all youths who have completed the third grade to 18 years. The cost is $30 per student and $20 for each additional sibling. The fee includes sewing supplies for beginners and a resource notebook.

To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis.

A required parent orientation will be held on Tuesday evening, June 13 at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for beginning sewers. Parking is available across Fourth Avenue North in Kelso.