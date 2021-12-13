Severe weather shelters open as Longview temps expected to drop near freezing

Longview's severe weather shelter is opening for the winter as low temperatures and snow enter the local forecast.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha issued a determination of an incoming severe weather event Monday. The decision allows severe weather shelters to take in visitors for the evening when the minimum temperature dips below 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service predicts the Longview area will hit the temperature cutoff Monday night. The regional forecast shows nightly temperatures might stay that low through the rest of the week and could drop below freezing at higher elevations.

The primary severe weather shelter in Longview is at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard. The shelter is run in partnership between Love Overwhelming and the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association and will begin taking in people Tuesday night.

Nic Mather, pastor at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the co-chair of the ministerial association, said this was the latest the shelter had opened since the program began in 2019. Mather said the late start has given the group time to plan food services and operations for anyone who needs to sleep out of the cold.

"We can comfortably sleep 40 or so at a time. If we have more need, we can figure out how to tuck people into different areas," Mather said.

A shelter that St. Stephen's and Janus Youth Programs previously had run together will not be operating this winter. Mather said the church pulled out of the shelter agreement in order to avoid interfering with the other services Janus provided at that location.

Sacha said the weather declaration will stay in place until the area sees an extended stretch of temperatures above 35 degrees to allow the shelters to operate whenever needed.

Longview's Community Development Department can issue new temporary use permits for building owners who are interested in serving as weather shelters. Building owners will need to apply to the department and pass a safety inspection in order to receive the permits.

In addition to the cold temperatures, this week could bring Longview its first major snowfall of the winter. The national weather forecast says there is a growing chance of a light snowfall Wednesday across Southwest Washington and the Portland metro area. The current forecast says there is a 30% chance of up to an inch of snow falling.

Residents in the higher elevations of Cowlitz County saw a dusting of snow last Thursday, but it did not linger long on the ground.

