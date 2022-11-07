Severe weather shelter to open Tuesday in Longview ahead of freezing nights

Longview's severe weather shelter opens Tuesday night as overnight temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.

The city manager issued a determination for a severe weather event on Monday, allowing temporary warming shelters to begin operating when low temperatures are at or below 35° F.

The only warming shelter permitted in Longview right now is First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard. The shelter will be run by volunteers from the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association and staff from the Cowlitz Family Health Center.

Rev. Nic Mather from St. Stephen's Episcopal Church said the shelter will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during multiple-day stretches of freezing temperatures. Dinners will be provided to people in the shelter by the Salvation Army.

The National Weather Service forecast shows temperatures in the Longview and Kelso area will drop below 35 degrees for at least the next six nights. The weather is expected to drop to 34 degrees Monday night and dip below freezing for the following five nights.

While the temperatures will be cold, the current weather forecast shows a minimal chance of rain or freezing rain from Tuesday onward.

The National Health Care for the Homeless Council says hypothermia could strike a person living outside even at 50 degrees.

The Ministerial Association is holding a volunteer training event at First Christian Church on Saturday for people who want to get involved with the shelter.

Other locations in Longview can apply for a temporary use permit to operate as a severe weather shelter this winter. Locations need to contact Longview Community Development Director Ann Rivers to apply and be approved by a fire marshal inspection. There is no fee to acquire a temporary use permit, which could be valid for a year according to the city.

A representative from Community House On Broadway, which offers a permanent shelter with stricter rules than the temporary severe weather shelter, said they are completely booked up as of 4:30 p.m., Monday afternoon.

Editor's note: Reporter Matthew Esnayra contributed to this story.