Severe weather shelter to open Monday as overnight temperatures drop
Severe weather shelter to open Monday as overnight temperatures drop

With temperatures forecast to drop near freezing overnight this weekend, the City of Longview declared a severe weather event beginning Saturday, allowing temporary shelters to open.

The Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming will open the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard beginning Monday night, said Chuck Hendrickson, LO executive director. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Cowlitz Family Health Center will open its day shelter at 831 12th Ave. from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., following the nights the First Christian Church shelter is open.

The temporary shelters are allowed to operate when the City of Longview declares a severe weather emergency, which is when temperatures are above 100 degrees or below 35 degrees.

St. Stephens Episcopal Church is also permitted to open the Janus House at 202 Washington St. in Kelso as an overnight severe weather shelter for youth 17 and under and parents with minor children.

