Severe weather shelter in Longview prepares with fundraiser, volunteer training

As overnight temperatures drop closer to freezing, organizers are preparing the county’s severe weather shelter under new COVID-19 regulations.
The Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming will operate the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard for the second year.
“We’re ultimately excited about this year,” said Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director. “We’re working with all different service agencies and getting them involved as well, making sure when people are needing support services, housing, we can help them access those.”
The temporary shelter is allowed to operate when the City of Longview declares a severe weather emergency (when temperatures are above 100 degrees or below 35 degrees). Last season, the city sheltered an average of 46 people per night, according to Love Overwhelming.
Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said the shelter will have a smaller capacity this year because of COVID-19 distancing requirements. The organization is working on ways to increase capacity, he said.
Earlier this year, the Ministerial Association searched for a new location but wasn’t able to find one in time. Organizers have said the church, next door to a preschool and across the street from Kessler Elementary, is not an ideal location for the shelter. The association and Love Overwhelming implemented a “good neighbor agreement” and held neighbor meetings, contracted with security and patrolled the neighborhood.
Like last year, the Ministerial Association has reached out to neighbors to let them know about the shelter and will hold virtual neighborhood meetings following shelter operation, Hendrickson said.
Rick Parrish, Longview School District spokesperson, said last year the district contracted with Columbia Security for a security guard to watch the area in the afternoons on days the shelter was open. The Ministerial Association paid for security in the mornings, he said.
The district also added a six-foot-tall safety fence around the elementary school to prevent people from getting inside, Parrish said.
“The district and church group worked well together last year, and we look forward to working closely again this year to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Parrish said.
The pandemic also means many volunteers who are more vulnerable may not be comfortable working in the shelter this year, Hendrickson said. The organization is looking for volunteers to join and is holding trainings over Zoom, he said. Those interested in volunteering can contact cowlitzshelter@gmail.com for more information.
Along with a “shelter 101” basic training, volunteers can also take specialized training on de-escalation and mental health first aid, Hendrickson said.
“We’re excited about those as well,” he said. “Being able to do this online gives us opportunities to do more and do the best we can in the midst of the chaos that is this pandemic.”
The organization earlier this month hired Cory Smith as shelter director using a grant from the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. Smith has more than 10 years of volunteer leadership and community work and most recently was associate campus pastor at Timberlake Church in Castle Rock, according to the KLMA press release.
The Ministerial Association is holding a fundraiser Saturday for the weather shelter. Supporters can order meals online by choosing from multiple appetizers, entrees, desserts, beer and wine from a variety of local restaurants, and will pick up their meals Saturday at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church parking lot. The organization will hold a Zoom open house Saturday to share about the shelter work, introduce to new shelter director and staff, and give virtual tours of the shelter.
Hendrickson said people can order for food from the fundraiser until midnight Wednesday. More information and the site to order is available at https://st-stephens-episcopal-church.square.site.
