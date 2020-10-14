Severe weather shelter in Longview prepares with fundraiser, volunteer training

Like last year, the Ministerial Association has reached out to neighbors to let them know about the shelter and will hold virtual neighborhood meetings following shelter operation, Hendrickson said.

Rick Parrish, Longview School District spokesperson, said last year the district contracted with Columbia Security for a security guard to watch the area in the afternoons on days the shelter was open. The Ministerial Association paid for security in the mornings, he said.

The district also added a six-foot-tall safety fence around the elementary school to prevent people from getting inside, Parrish said.

“The district and church group worked well together last year, and we look forward to working closely again this year to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Parrish said.

The pandemic also means many volunteers who are more vulnerable may not be comfortable working in the shelter this year, Hendrickson said. The organization is looking for volunteers to join and is holding trainings over Zoom, he said. Those interested in volunteering can contact cowlitzshelter@gmail.com for more information.

Along with a “shelter 101” basic training, volunteers can also take specialized training on de-escalation and mental health first aid, Hendrickson said.