Severe Weather Shelter closes

The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter closed Wednesday as temperature rose.

"Thank you to all of our volunteers, donors, neighbors, and community members. Without your support we could not have had another successful Severe Weather Shelter season," Love Overwhelming Executive Director Chuck Hendrickson said in a press release.

He said the over the last two openings, the shelter served 40 individual people, averaging 21 people per night.

Of that number, he said over a dozen people accessed Community Health resources, four people accessed and are actively engaging with peer support staff to locate, access and maintain housing and needed recovery support services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.