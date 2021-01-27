Severe Weather Shelter closes, keeps eye on incoming cold front

The Severe Weather Shelter is closed, the Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming announced Wednesday, but it may open again soon.
"It looks like another cold front is headed our way for next week," the press release said. "We will keep everyone posted on our next opening."
Visit loveoverwhelming.org/shelter to see up to date information on shelter opening dates.
