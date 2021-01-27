 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe Weather Shelter closes, keeps eye on incoming cold front
0 comments
breaking alert

Severe Weather Shelter closes, keeps eye on incoming cold front

{{featured_button_text}}

The Severe Weather Shelter is closed, the Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming announced Wednesday, but it may open again soon.

"It looks like another cold front is headed our way for next week," the press release said. "We will keep everyone posted on our next opening."

Visit loveoverwhelming.org/shelter to see up to date information on shelter opening dates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News