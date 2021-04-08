Severe weather event designation ends April 16

Because the weather forecast indicates the low overnight temperatures in Longview are expected to go above 35 degrees, City Manager Curt Sacha announced the severe weather event that began Nov. 20 will end April 16, according to a press release from the City of Longview.
The three emergency shelters granted a temporary use permit to operate during the event may continue to provide emergency shelter services for up to two more days, the press release states.
The shelters are First Christian Church at 2000 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; the Janus Youth Program through St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 202 Washington St., Kelso; and the Cowlitz Family Health Center, 831 12th Ave., Longview.
For details about severe weather shelter permits, call the city's Community Development department at 360-442-5087.
