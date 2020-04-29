Seven more COVID-19 cases reported at Foster Farms Wednesday

The results of a second round of mass employee COVID-19 testing Monday at Foster Farms has revealed six new cases, and a seventh employee tested positive recently through their healthcare provider, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The seven new employees mean a total of 16 employees at the Kelso poultry processing facility have now tested for the coronavirus, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said. 121 employees were tested at the plant Monday, and officials are still waiting on the results from three of those tests, Herrera said.
Herrera said officials are still working with Foster Farms on what to do next and will discuss the results with them in a meeting early Thursday morning.
Because only two of the employees have been confirmed to be Cowlitz County residents (the facility employs about 600 people), the county's total volume of confirmed cases only increased from 39 to 41 on Wednesday. That count tracks all cases, regardless of whether the patients have recovered from the disease.
Between both rounds of testing of employees who worked nearby the original several employees who tested positive a few weeks ago, roughly a third of the facility's workforce has been tested for the virus. IMT and health officials have said they will expand testing or consider restrictions at the plant based on how severe the outbreak there becomes.
Foster Farms sanitizes the plant daily as part of USDA regulations, and employees are currently tested for their temperatures or for illness symptoms before reporting to work, the company has said. Workers are required to wear face coverings during work.
This is a developing story. Look for updates throughout the afternoon today.
