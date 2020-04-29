Seven more COVID-19 cases reported at Foster Farms Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results of a second round of mass employee COVID-19 testing Monday at Foster Farms has revealed six new cases, and a seventh employee tested positive recently through their healthcare provider, county health officials reported Wednesday.

The seven new employees mean a total of 16 employees at the Kelso poultry processing facility have now tested for the coronavirus, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said. 121 employees were tested at the plant Monday, and officials are still waiting on the results from three of those tests, Herrera said.

Herrera said officials are still working with Foster Farms on what to do next and will discuss the results with them in a meeting early Thursday morning.

Because only two of the employees have been confirmed to be Cowlitz County residents (the facility employs about 600 people), the county's total volume of confirmed cases only increased from 39 to 41 on Wednesday. That count tracks all cases, regardless of whether the patients have recovered from the disease.