Seven more COVID-19 cases reported at Foster Farms on Wednesday

The results of a second round of mass employee COVID-19 testing Monday at Foster Farms has revealed six new cases, and a seventh employee tested positive recently through their healthcare provider, county health officials reported Wednesday.
The seven new Foster Farms employee cases mean a total of 16 employees at the Kelso poultry processing facility have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said. Authorities tested 121 employees at the plant Monday, and officials are still waiting on the results from three of those tests, Herrera said.
Herrera said officials are still working with Foster Farms on what to do next and will discuss the results with them in a meeting early Thursday morning.
Only two of the seven new employees were initially confirmed to be Cowlitz County residents (the facility employs about 600 people), but county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said Wednesday evening that all seven have been confirmed to be county residents. He said the case count will be updated to reflect that — with 46 total positive cases — by Thursday morning.
Krager said he’s generally optimistic about the results: “I was worried it would be higher,” he said in an email.
“I do not anticipate further widespread testing in the next week,” Krager continued. “We will continue to actively monitor close contacts, and if they develop symptoms will we test them quickly. ... It is a little too early in the investigation with the cases today to make conclusions about how the virus may or may not be continuing to spread in the facility. We should have more data tomorrow that will inform our plans.”
The challenge, Krager has said in past interviews, is determining if the new cases are actually from workers spreading the virus to each other in the plant.
“There are circumstances we don’t have a lot of control over, (such as) people travelling in same car together, (or) if they see each other outside of work … and there’s some small amount of transmission going on in the community,” Krager said. “If we test 200 people in Cowlitz County, randomly selected, I bet you we’d find a few cases, maybe one or two. It’s really hard to estimate that. But we have to decide, what’s more than what we’d expect to see in the plant?”
Altogether, about a third of the facility’s workforce has now been tested for the virus. IMT and health officials have said they will expand testing or consider restrictions at the plant based on how severe the outbreak there becomes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order using the Defense Production Act to classify meat plants as essential infrastructure that must remain open, in order to head off shortages in the nation’s food supply chains.
In the meantime, calls increased on social media for the facility to temporarily close to prevent the possibility of further exposure. Several TDN readers on Facebook said the risk to workers isn’t worth keeping the plant open right now.
Others, however, supported the decision to keep the plant open given the essential nature of food processing: “Keep the place open, pay employees hazard pay, and process the food that keeps us humans alive,” one reader wrote.
“We do not know what is going to happen in the future,” Krager said. “If cases do continue to grow, and our investigation concludes those cases are likely due to transmission at the plant (as opposed to in the community) we may take further steps.”
Foster Farms sanitizes the plant daily as part of USDA regulations, and employees are currently tested for their temperatures or for illness symptoms before reporting to work, the company has said. Workers are required to wear face coverings during work. Health officials have stressed that the virus is not known to be transmitted through meat or meat packaging.
In other coronavirus news, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that the current stay home order will remain in effect past May 4, and said he would announce more details Friday of how the state will phase out those restrictions.
