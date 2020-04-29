Seven more COVID-19 cases reported at Foster Farms on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The results of a second round of mass employee COVID-19 testing Monday at Foster Farms has revealed six new cases, and a seventh employee tested positive recently through their healthcare provider, county health officials reported Wednesday.

The seven new Foster Farms employee cases mean a total of 16 employees at the Kelso poultry processing facility have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said. Authorities tested 121 employees at the plant Monday, and officials are still waiting on the results from three of those tests, Herrera said.

Herrera said officials are still working with Foster Farms on what to do next and will discuss the results with them in a meeting early Thursday morning.

Only two of the seven new employees were initially confirmed to be Cowlitz County residents (the facility employs about 600 people), but county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said Wednesday evening that all seven have been confirmed to be county residents. He said the case count will be updated to reflect that — with 46 total positive cases — by Thursday morning.

Krager said he’s generally optimistic about the results: “I was worried it would be higher,” he said in an email.