 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven injured, including four children, in Spirit Lake Highway crash Feb. 6
0 comments
breaking alert

Seven injured, including four children, in Spirit Lake Highway crash Feb. 6

{{featured_button_text}}

A two-car accident on Spirit Lake Highway Saturday, Feb. 6 sent seven people to the hospital, including one infant and three children.

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, around 12:30 p.m. Emily Ronda, 19, of Vancouver was driving too quickly on State Route 504 westbound and lost control in the snow.

The patrol reported that Ronda’s vehicle hit an eastbound vehicle head-on that had two adults and four children inside: driver DeEll Younker, 37, of Silverlake; Anna Sperling, 34, of Mountlake Terrance; a 13-year-old boy from Silverlake; a 7-year-old boy from Silverlake; a 6-year-old boy from Silverlake; and a 9-month old girl from Silverlake.

All seven people involved in the crash were taken to St. John Medical Center. According to the press release, charges are under investigation.

0 comments
1
0
1
10
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News