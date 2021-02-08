Seven injured, including four children, in Spirit Lake Highway crash Feb. 6

A two-car accident on Spirit Lake Highway Saturday, Feb. 6 sent seven people to the hospital, including one infant and three children.

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, around 12:30 p.m. Emily Ronda, 19, of Vancouver was driving too quickly on State Route 504 westbound and lost control in the snow.

The patrol reported that Ronda’s vehicle hit an eastbound vehicle head-on that had two adults and four children inside: driver DeEll Younker, 37, of Silverlake; Anna Sperling, 34, of Mountlake Terrance; a 13-year-old boy from Silverlake; a 7-year-old boy from Silverlake; a 6-year-old boy from Silverlake; and a 9-month old girl from Silverlake.

All seven people involved in the crash were taken to St. John Medical Center. According to the press release, charges are under investigation.

