Set-up for Go 4th Festival begins along Lake Sacajawea in Longview
Assembling ride

Crews assemble carnival rides Wednesday on the front lawn of R.A. Long High School ahead of the Go 4th Independence day celebration.

 Courtney Talak

The Go 4th Festival is beginning to take shape at Lake Sacajawea.

Longview's annual Independence Day festival is set to officially kick off today. Go 4th had been an annual city celebration since 1949 but was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Carnival attractions were assembled in front of R.A. Long High School beginning Wednesday morning. The Portland-based Funtastic Traveling Shows brought in a collection of carnival rides, games, booths and food stands for the festival.

Teresa Spromberg lives in Longview and works as one of the managers of Funtastic Rides. Spromberg said the company had not been able to do any business in Oregon since the COVID restrictions began, and that the events in Washington had scaled back to the most popular attractions.

"Up until now we had all the masks and COVID shot requirements and limits on how many people can attend," Spromberg said. "Here's the state about to open up, and we can allow everyone in."

Setting up stage equipment

People set up stage gear at Lake Sacajawea Wednesday ahead of the Go 4th festival beginning on Friday.

The first event related to the festival is the Firecracker 5K Fun Run, which sets off from Hemlock Plaza at 6 p.m. today. The carnival attractions and other day-long features will open Friday.

The return of the three-day festival excited locals and visitors who are coming from outside the Pacific Northwest. Michelle Lefee grew up in Longview and attended the Go Fourth Festival every year. She now lives in Las Vegas with her husband and two children, but is driving back to Longview this week to see her family and experience Go Fourth with her kids.

"We were on pins and needles for the last few months, worried it would be canceled again," Lefee wrote to the Daily News. "I'm so excited for my children to have the same memories as myself, from when I grew up at the Go Fourth Festival."

Go 4th Schedule

Today
  • 6 p.m., Firecracker 5K Fun Run, Hemlock Plaza
Friday
  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., food vendors open, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 5:30 p.m., cardboard boat regatta, Martin's Dock
  • 8-10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin's Dock

Saturday

  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8 a.m., parade line up, 14th Avenue and Broadway 
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., food vendors open, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m., parade, 14th Avenue and Broadway 
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon, Lions kids' races, R.A. Long High School
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 1-2:30 p.m., Longview Community Church tour, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
  • 1-10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin's Dock
  • 2:30 p.m., Longview Community Church organ concert by Linda Monahan, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
  • 3-4:30 p.m., Longview Community Church tour, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
Sunday
  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., church service and praise bands, Martin's Dock
  • Noon-5 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 1:30-10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin's Dock
  • 10 p.m., fireworks with "soundtrack broadcast" on The Peak 98.3 FM
