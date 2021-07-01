Set-up for Go 4th Festival begins along Lake Sacajawea in Longview

The Go 4th Festival is beginning to take shape at Lake Sacajawea.

Longview's annual Independence Day festival is set to officially kick off today. Go 4th had been an annual city celebration since 1949 but was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Carnival attractions were assembled in front of R.A. Long High School beginning Wednesday morning. The Portland-based Funtastic Traveling Shows brought in a collection of carnival rides, games, booths and food stands for the festival.

Teresa Spromberg lives in Longview and works as one of the managers of Funtastic Rides. Spromberg said the company had not been able to do any business in Oregon since the COVID restrictions began, and that the events in Washington had scaled back to the most popular attractions.

"Up until now we had all the masks and COVID shot requirements and limits on how many people can attend," Spromberg said. "Here's the state about to open up, and we can allow everyone in."

The first event related to the festival is the Firecracker 5K Fun Run, which sets off from Hemlock Plaza at 6 p.m. today. The carnival attractions and other day-long features will open Friday.