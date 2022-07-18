Serious crash on I-5 in Hazel Dell blocks all southbound lanes

HAZEL DELL — Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was routed onto Interstate 205 south at the merge in Salmon Creek due to a serious crash in Hazel Dell on Monday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The traffic backup grew to 3 miles by noon.

While the left lane of I-5 reopened about 12:30 p.m., drivers were told to expect long delays.

The Washington State Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 9:55 a.m. Monday on I-5 near 99th Street. All lanes were blocked at Milepost 5.4, according to WSDOT. Multiple fire engines and ambulances responded.

There is no word on injuries.

The crash at 99th Street was the second crash on I-5 south in Hazel Dell this morning. An earlier crash — reported about 9:40 a.m. — at 78th Street had lanes blocked and slowed traffic in the area.