Sept. 11 remembrance event seeks donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year, remembrance events for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will still occur, but in line with COVID-19 precautions.

The 2020 United Way Day of Caring will not include the usual gathering at the Cowlitz County Expo Center for a military tribute or volunteers fanning out into neighborhoods to repair homes. Instead, there will be an 8:30 a.m. Facebook Live event to dedicate the day to military, first repsonders and medical staff. That will be followed by a live radio broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon and a donation drive-by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way is looking for donations to create seven different “kits,” including food kits, health kits, safety kits, clothing kits, baby and kids care kits and financial stability kits.

According to a press release, the group surveyed 24 service agencies about what they need the most. Items people are asked to donated for the kits include face masks, nonperishable food, gas cards, bus passes, blankets, diapers and personal hygiene items. At the end of the event, those items will be given to the agencies to give out to people. According to the United Way website, 70% of agencies said they need financial kits, 62% safety kits, 33% food kits, 25% baby care kits and 20% health and clothing kits.