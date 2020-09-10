Sept. 11 remembrance event seeks donations

This year, remembrance events for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will still occur, but in line with COVID-19 precautions.
The 2020 United Way Day of Caring will not include the usual gathering at the Cowlitz County Expo Center for a military tribute or volunteers fanning out into neighborhoods to repair homes. Instead, there will be an 8:30 a.m. Facebook Live event to dedicate the day to military, first repsonders and medical staff. That will be followed by a live radio broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon and a donation drive-by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. United Way is looking for donations to create seven different “kits,” including food kits, health kits, safety kits, clothing kits, baby and kids care kits and financial stability kits.
According to a press release, the group surveyed 24 service agencies about what they need the most. Items people are asked to donated for the kits include face masks, nonperishable food, gas cards, bus passes, blankets, diapers and personal hygiene items. At the end of the event, those items will be given to the agencies to give out to people. According to the United Way website, 70% of agencies said they need financial kits, 62% safety kits, 33% food kits, 25% baby care kits and 20% health and clothing kits.
“We’re continuing to work hard to meet the needs of our community, and due to COVID-19, we’ve reformatted Day of Caring in a new way for the community to come together to support our local nonprofits and those they serve with essential and emergent needs,” according to the website.
There are two drop-off locations for items: The Cowlitz County Fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview and the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce at 102 Main St., Cathlamet.
The website asks that people stay in their cars, put the items in the trunk and then allow volunteers to unload them without contact.
Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue will also hold its traditional 6:45 a.m. memorial ceremony for those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but it is not open to the public. Instead, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the department’s Facebook page, Fire Chief Dave LaFave said.
The ceremony is held at 6:45 a.m. because the South tower of the World Trade Center in New York collapsed at 9:59 Eastern Standard Time. Cowlitz 2 has held this ceremony every year since the attacks.
