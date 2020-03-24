You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Senior shoppers jam Winco early Tuesday morning
0 comments
breaking

Senior shoppers jam Winco early Tuesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Winco was swamped with shoppers early Tuesday morning, when the low-cost grocery store opened its first senior hours since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Shopping carts were even scarce.

It is unclear whether the throngs of buyers were responding to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which does not apply to grocers. Inslee Monday appealed to the public not to engage in panic buying when he announced the order Monday evening. Officials have repeatedly said the nation’s food chain is not in jeopardy.

By contrast, Fred Meyer was busy during its senior shopping hours Tuesday morning, but lines were moderate, more like a typical Saturday.

This story will be updated later today.

0 comments
6
5
2
4
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News