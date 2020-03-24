Senior shoppers jam Winco early Tuesday morning

The Longview Winco was swamped with shoppers early Tuesday morning, when the low-cost grocery store opened its first senior hours since the coronavirus outbreak began.

It is unclear whether the throngs of buyers were responding to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which does not apply to grocers. Inslee Monday appealed to the public not to engage in panic buying when he announced the order Monday evening. Officials have repeatedly said the nation’s food chain is not in jeopardy.