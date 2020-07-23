Send Siipola, Finn to general

Siipola, however, says the county has resources available to help, but needs to do a better job working with the community and agencies. She said it is a “crime that the best we can do is a camp,” referring to Longview’s gross Alabama Street homeless camp. Siipola instead wants to see more focus placed on education and low-income housing, saying the economy of the last 30 years has left many behind.

Endorsing either candidate doesn’t come without reservations. Finn currently balances his role as his city’s mayor with his employment as a Washington State Patrol trooper. He says he doesn’t plan to leave WSP if elected. We’re concerned that staying in the patrol would leave him without adequate time or energy to handle the considerable responsibilities of a county commissioner. We feel strongly that he reconsider if he is elected.

As a City Council member, Siipola made many decisions during her tenure. But one of them gives us and many Kalama residents pause. In 2017, voters in that city overwhelming rejected a $2.2 million bond to build a new police station. Despite that defeat, the council moved forward with building the police station after Siipola put forward a new financing plan.