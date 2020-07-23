Send Siipola, Finn to general

Two of the three Cowlitz County commissioner positions are up for re-election this year, which means the board could see a dramatic shift in its political makeup.
Three very different candidates are competing for the District 2 seat, the one now held by Republican Arne Mortensen. Mortensen is challenged by Woodland Mayor Will Finn, a Republican; and former Kalama City Council member Rosemary Siipola, a Democrat.
The top two finishers in the Aug. 4 primary will square off in the November general election. We believe Finn and Siipola are the best candidates to move forward. (Reminder, only voters in Commissioner District 2 — the Kelso, Kalama and Woodland areas — vote in this race in the primary.)
Finn is articulate and well-versed on many of the issues the county faces. He wants to continue reforming the building and planning department so it is a true partner with local ports, schools, Lower Columbia College and Chambers of Commerce to help businesses locate here. He speaks of creating a “welcoming committee” to serve as a point of contract for prospective employers.
He, as well as Siipola and Mortensen, favors the construction of the $2 billion Kalama methanol project. He supports continued operation of the county landfill by the public works department. As mayor, he has brought a sense of professionalism and order to Woodland government, which had been chaotic.
He also wants to put more focus on the county’s comprehensive plan to capitalize on the “high tech superhighway” other counties have already leveraged to create jobs. And as a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, he is familiar with law enforcement and its challenges.
While Finn is a genuine conservative, unlike Mortensen he is not a contrarian or an ideologue, qualities that soured our view of the incumbent.
Siipola, a retired transportation planner, also is well-versed on the issues. She, too, wants to see a similar focus on the county comprehensive plan, which she says plays a key role in welcoming businesses.
Siipola wants to look at the land available to determine its best use, then possibly rezone if needed. She also wants to strengthen partnerships with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and local schools. She says more needs to be done to bring in small businesses, which she says are the drivers of sales tax revenue.
Siipola and Finn disagree strongly on how to address homelessness.
Finn says the government should not be in the social services and should act as a facilitator instead. Noting that the county’s current efforts aren’t working, Finn calls for more “boots on the ground” to better understand homeless needs. He wants the county to send experts into the field and get nonprofits and other agencies involved and then let the county step back.
Siipola, however, says the county has resources available to help, but needs to do a better job working with the community and agencies. She said it is a “crime that the best we can do is a camp,” referring to Longview’s gross Alabama Street homeless camp. Siipola instead wants to see more focus placed on education and low-income housing, saying the economy of the last 30 years has left many behind.
Endorsing either candidate doesn’t come without reservations. Finn currently balances his role as his city’s mayor with his employment as a Washington State Patrol trooper. He says he doesn’t plan to leave WSP if elected. We’re concerned that staying in the patrol would leave him without adequate time or energy to handle the considerable responsibilities of a county commissioner. We feel strongly that he reconsider if he is elected.
As a City Council member, Siipola made many decisions during her tenure. But one of them gives us and many Kalama residents pause. In 2017, voters in that city overwhelming rejected a $2.2 million bond to build a new police station. Despite that defeat, the council moved forward with building the police station after Siipola put forward a new financing plan.
The move angered many residents and led to calls for the council’s resignation. It also didn’t sit well with us. The role of any elected official is to listen to the will of the voters. Siipola is stong-willed, but leaders can only lead from so far ahead. If elected, Siipola must remember that.
Siipola and Finn may view the role of county government very differently, but we believe either would be an effective leader for Cowlitz County.
