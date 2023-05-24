The Daily News is gathering first-hand accounts of local memories to celebrate the city and newspaper’s centennial.

Over the last 100 years, did you experience momentous local events, like the Columbus Day Storm in 1962 or the Hemlock Street footbridge collapse in 1968?

Or maybe you just remember the day-to-day life of Longview past, like shopping at Semler Hardware, eating at Judy’s and watching movies at 2 Clowns Drive In?

People can send submissions to dgoodrich@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362. Letters will print throughout the summer.

The accounts must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity.