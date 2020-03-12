Sen. Takko secures money for Pacific County drug task force
Sen. Takko secures money for Pacific County drug task force

Pacific County will receive $391,000 in state funding to establish a drug task force thanks to a budget proviso by state Sen. Dean Takko, Takko's office reported Thursday. 

“This has been a goal of mine for a long time,” Takko, D-Longview, said in a prepared statement. “The community brought this problem to me, and I’m glad we can provide law enforcement the resources they need to keep our county safe.”

Pacific County had a drug task force from 2006 to 2015, paid for jointly by state, federal and local money. It disbanded in 2015 due to lack of funding.

“This is huge for us,” Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir said in a prepared statement included with Takko's. “One of the big issues here we have is the drug problem. We don’t have dedicated and sustainable funding. As a rural county, there’s no way we could fund a program on our own."

