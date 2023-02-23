RIDGEFIELD — A semitruck crashed and jackknifed on the southbound Interstate 5 Thursday morning, causing a one-hour traffic delay, according to Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Tamara Greenwell.

Greenwell told The Daily News the accident occurred before 7 a.m. and was cleared at 8:15 a.m., causing roughly an hour delay for travelers, and that Washington State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The incident was near MP-16, with the ilani Casino sign standing at full attention.

The semitruck was captured on a highway camera showing the motionless vehicle turned in the opposite direction, wedged between the northbound and southbound lanes, resting on a narrow snow-covered strip of dirt.

The semitruck's trailer was protruding into the left and center lanes causing the normally bustling freeway to momentarily become a one-lane highway.

Another collision blocked all lanes on southbound Interstate 5, starting near Dike Road in Woodland, Wednesday evening.

Washington Department of Transportation reports the lanes were closed starting around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and the collision was cleared around midnight.