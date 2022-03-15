Sediment could stir up in plumbing for residents west of Lake Sacajawea Friday

City of Longview crews are scheduled to flush main water pipes just west of Lake Sacajawea Friday. City officials say flushing could stir up sediment in residential plumbing.

Crews are scheduled to flush pipes from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway in the north to Washington Way in the south.

Officials advise not using water during the flushing and briefly run water after the flushing before using it for consumption or laundry.

