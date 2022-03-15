 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sediment could stir up in plumbing for residents west of Lake Sacajawea Friday

  • 0
Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

City of Longview crews are scheduled to flush main water pipes just west of Lake Sacajawea Friday. City officials say flushing could stir up sediment in residential plumbing.

Crews are scheduled to flush pipes from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between 33rd Avenue and Nichols Boulevard from Ocean Beach Highway in the north to Washington Way in the south.

Officials advise not using water during the flushing and briefly run water after the flushing before using it for consumption or laundry. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elderly Asian woman attacked, struck 125 times in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News