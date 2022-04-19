 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sediment could stir up in plumbing along Cowlitz River in Longview

Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

Longview officials report crews will flush main water pipes Friday east of downtown, along the Cowlitz River. City officials say flushing could stir up sediment in residential plumbing.

Crews are scheduled to flush pipes from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between 15th Avenue on the west and the Cowlitz River to the east, from Ocean Beach Highway in the north to California Way in the south.

Officials advise not using water during the flushing and briefly run water after the flushing before using water for consumption or laundry. 

