Security upgrades move ahead in Longview schools despite bond failure

The cameras and buzzers will give school staff direct control over who enters the school, Jurmu said.

“Where and how do we prioritize (security projects) is one of the challenges of our environment,” Jurmu said, because the capital levy projects fund also must be tapped to pay for new roofs and other key repairs.

Board member Barb Westrick said she had hoped to address portable safety, including earthquake security, if the bond had passed. She said she was in a bad earthquake while she lived in California, and she worries about students in portables. The district has 23 portable classrooms and had planned to eliminate some had the bond passed.

“One of my big things was to be able to get rid of most of our portables, but that’s not feasible now,” Westrick said. “I just think that they’re not safe in an earthquake and there are some places where the kids are having to walk to the portables, like at Northlake, and there’s a safety issue with that.”

The board has not yet started discussing if it will ask the community for a bond again, Westrick said, but in the meantime it will identify less expensive safety projects.