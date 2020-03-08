Security upgrades move ahead in Longview schools despite bond failure

Longview’s $119 million bond may not have passed last November, but the district isn’t waiting to start work on security projects the bond would have financed.
School board president Phil Jurmu said student safety and security are board priorities, so the board plans to move ahead with installing fencing, cameras and entryway buzzers at some schools.
Controlling access to schools is the main focus, he added, though the district will not be able to complete all $4.2 million in safety projects the bond would have paid for.
“We take (security) seriously,” Jurmu said. “What we see across the country, what our students are facing, what our staff are facing, is real. How do we do what we can to address (the risks)?”
At its last meeting, the board approved a $2.16 million list of maintenance projects, including $38,000 in security improvements that would have been funded through the bond. The projects include fencing and lighting around Kessler Elementary and cameras and buzzers for the alternative entryways at Northlake Elementary, Broadway Learning Center and Olympic Elementary.
Money for those upgrades come from the district’s capital levy projects fund. Each camera system is estimated to cost about $2,000, while fencing and lighting is estimated to cost $32,000, according to board documents.
The cameras and buzzers will give school staff direct control over who enters the school, Jurmu said.
“Where and how do we prioritize (security projects) is one of the challenges of our environment,” Jurmu said, because the capital levy projects fund also must be tapped to pay for new roofs and other key repairs.
Board member Barb Westrick said she had hoped to address portable safety, including earthquake security, if the bond had passed. She said she was in a bad earthquake while she lived in California, and she worries about students in portables. The district has 23 portable classrooms and had planned to eliminate some had the bond passed.
“One of my big things was to be able to get rid of most of our portables, but that’s not feasible now,” Westrick said. “I just think that they’re not safe in an earthquake and there are some places where the kids are having to walk to the portables, like at Northlake, and there’s a safety issue with that.”
The board has not yet started discussing if it will ask the community for a bond again, Westrick said, but in the meantime it will identify less expensive safety projects.
“We’ll see what we can do with what we have available, to do as much as we can without having the bond pass,” Westrick said. “This isn’t something where we’re going to say well, we didn’t get the money so we’re not going to do anything. ... Safety is one of our main concerns.”
Jurmu said the challenges and projects identified in the bond planning process aren’t going away, such as the need to renovate schools. He added that the board was considering more lighting around schools, but it must consider the impact of the extra light on neighborhoods.
“Lighting helps when people are there, but if nobody is there how do we use that lighting appropriately?” Jurmu said. “Light pollution can be a real issue in certain neighborhoods, and our schools are in neighborhoods.”
Fencing is also used at several schools in the district to help control access to school grounds, Jurmu said. While the fences often don’t totally enclosed the properties, he said they still increase security.
Jurmu said some schools, such as Mark Morris, Mount Solo and Olympic, were not designed to control or limit access. He said in his tours of schools, he’s identified possible ways to improve access control, but there are “unique challenges with some of the sites.”
That’s where another facet of safety and security comes in, he said: personal relationships and teaching students to handle their emotions.
“There are many different forms of security, not only physical barriers or mitigations but also climate and culture,” Jurmu said. “We need to develop a climate and culture where we’re aware of bullying and behavioral issues in advance.”
Referencing the recent Mint Valley Elementary mother who spoke out about the bullying her kindergartener experienced at school, Jurmu said that “starting in kindergarten and preschool we have challenges, and working to mitigate everything is complex.”
Superintendent Dan Zorn said that if the bond had passed, most of the security measures on this summer’s maintenance list would have been covered, freeing up those funds for other projects. The bond also focused on adding secure front entrances with walled in vestibules, he said, which would have improved security.
The bond needed a supermajority of 60% approval, but received 58% in November’s election.
Now, Zorn said, “We’re just trying to plug away at those needs that are out there.”