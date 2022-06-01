Section of Fishers Lane closed beginning Monday for road work

A stretch of Fishers Lane will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday morning as Longview's stormwater division makes repairs to storm pipes and asphalt.
The closure will be between West Castleman Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. Local traffic will be allowed through parts of the street but all through-traffic on the road will need to find alternate routes.
The city reports the road work should be finished June 9.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Brennen Kauffman
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today