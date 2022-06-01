 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of Fishers Lane closed beginning Monday for road work

A stretch of Fishers Lane will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday morning as Longview's stormwater division makes repairs to storm pipes and asphalt.

The closure will be between West Castleman Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. Local traffic will be allowed through parts of the street but all through-traffic on the road will need to find alternate routes.

The city reports the road work should be finished June 9.

