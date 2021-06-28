 Skip to main content
Section of California Way to close Thursday night for street improvements
Section of California Way to close Thursday night for street improvements

California Way from Baltimore Street to the Seventh Avenue intersection will be closed Thursday night for street improvements. 

The street will be fully closed 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday and a traffic detour will direct drivers around the work area, according to a city of Longview press release.

The contractor will provide access to businesses during the closure.

