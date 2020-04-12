You are the owner of this article.
Secretary of State shares resources to learn about civics, history
Secretary of State shares resources to learn about civics, history

{{featured_button_text}}

The Secretary of State’s Office has created a list of online education resources for parents, teachers and students to learn about state history and civics during the COVID-19 school closures. 

“Washington has a rich heritage, and all of our students should have an opportunity to learn about our state’s history and culture,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a press release. 

The resources include Legacy Washington, which is an archive of oral histories about extraordinary Washingtonians, past and present, according to the release. In addition, there is a "treasure trove" of historical information from the Washington State Archives and the Simply Washington booklet, which highlights state history, resources and culture.

The full list can be found online at https://www.sos.wa.gov/office/learn-with-osos.aspx.

