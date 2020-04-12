Secretary of State shares resources to learn about civics, history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Secretary of State’s Office has created a list of online education resources for parents, teachers and students to learn about state history and civics during the COVID-19 school closures.

“Washington has a rich heritage, and all of our students should have an opportunity to learn about our state’s history and culture,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a press release.

The resources include Legacy Washington, which is an archive of oral histories about extraordinary Washingtonians, past and present, according to the release. In addition, there is a "treasure trove" of historical information from the Washington State Archives and the Simply Washington booklet, which highlights state history, resources and culture.

The full list can be found online at https://www.sos.wa.gov/office/learn-with-osos.aspx.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.