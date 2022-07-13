 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second week of button raffle winners announced for Longview's Go 4th Festival

  • 0
Parade

A baton twirler tosses one of her batons into the air during the Go 4th parade on Kessler Boulevard on Monday, July 4, in Longview.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS File Photo

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the second round of its 2022 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance Go 4th festivities.

Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.

Winning numbers, prizes

3992: Dinner gift certificates.

1096: $100 gift certificate from Copies Today.

2328: Ukulele from Pets Pawns & Instruments.

1295: One-month of free classes at Shinju Dojo.

3666: One-month of free classes at Shinju Dojo.

4341: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Styling.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

