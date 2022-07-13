Second week of button raffle winners announced for Longview's Go 4th Festival

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the second round of its 2022 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance Go 4th festivities.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
Winning numbers, prizes
3992: Dinner gift certificates.
1096: $100 gift certificate from Copies Today.
2328: Ukulele from Pets Pawns & Instruments.
1295: One-month of free classes at Shinju Dojo.
3666: One-month of free classes at Shinju Dojo.
4341: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Styling.
