Second virtual Planters Days event starts Friday in Woodland

“It’s family oriented, with lots of activities,” he said. “It’s definitely a city celebration.”

In-person options

Traditional competitions — such as frog jumping, children’s chalk art and cutest kid — will take place online, like they did in 2020.

This year, organizers added what Bellisle called a “reverse parade” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Woodland High School, where drivers can circle up to 330 floats.

This year’s coronation will include limited guests and take place Friday. The drawing for raffle tickets sold by the princesses will be held June 20 at Hoffman Plaza and announced online. The grand prize is $5,000.

Royal court chaperone Lesa Beuscher said the crowning officially starts the festivities.

“I get to spend almost six months with the princesses and to see one of them proclaim the start of another celebration is a pretty amazing thing,” she said.

Online events

People can photograph items purchased at Woodland shops on the Planters Days Facebook page Friday through June 20 to enter to win a gift certificate from the business.