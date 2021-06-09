Second virtual Planters Days event starts Friday in Woodland

WOODLAND — Judges may not be able to measure how far a frog jumps online, but they still can award the cutest.
That’s just one of the changes taking place at Woodland’s Planters Days festival this year as organizers plan a second consecutive virtual event due to the pandemic.
Events kick off online Friday at facebook.com/woodlandplantersdays and run through June 20.
The festival — which will be celebrate its 99th consecutive event this year — will end just 10 days before state pandemic restrictions are expected to lift June 30.
Planning Committee President Keith Bellisle said organizers “couldn’t get permits from the city to do what we usually do” while planning for the event months ahead.
Up to 10,000 people have attended past in-person Planters Days, so organizers opted to host another event online.
Despite the distance, the camaraderie will remain, Bellisle said.
“It’s family oriented, with lots of activities,” he said. “It’s definitely a city celebration.”
In-person options
Traditional competitions — such as frog jumping, children’s chalk art and cutest kid — will take place online, like they did in 2020.
This year, organizers added what Bellisle called a “reverse parade” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Woodland High School, where drivers can circle up to 330 floats.
This year’s coronation will include limited guests and take place Friday. The drawing for raffle tickets sold by the princesses will be held June 20 at Hoffman Plaza and announced online. The grand prize is $5,000.
Royal court chaperone Lesa Beuscher said the crowning officially starts the festivities.
“I get to spend almost six months with the princesses and to see one of them proclaim the start of another celebration is a pretty amazing thing,” she said.
Online events
People can photograph items purchased at Woodland shops on the Planters Days Facebook page Friday through June 20 to enter to win a gift certificate from the business.
Historical videos will be posted throughout the week, including of all the past Planters Days queens and princesses.
Monday, people can post photos of their children to enter the cutest kid contest. Tuesday, people can post frog photos to win prizes for cutest, smallest and largest.
Post children’s chalk art drawings Wednesday to win a prize for kids. If participants need chalk, they can grab a bag at the visitors center on Goerig Street.
Instead of the typical pets parade, post a photo of animals Thursday and the pet with the most “personality” will be rewarded.
On June 18, enter Woodland’s Got Talent by posting a video on the Facebook page of the specialty such as singing or playing an instrument. Three winners will receive gift certificates to city stores.
On June 20, post car photos to enter the virtual auto show.
Afterward, get ready for the June 2022 centennial celebration, Bellisle said, which is expected to be in person.
“We’re going to try to do it bigger and better than ever done before,” he said.