Second round of Go 4th buttons drawn, including two-night stay at Quinalt Beach Resort

The Longview Go 4th Festival committee has announced the winners in the second round of its 2021 button drawing contest. Button sales help finance the Go 4th fireworks show.
Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing, 1113 Vandercook Way, Longview.
The third drawing will be held July 20.
Winning numbers, prizes
1325: $500 Quinalt Beach Resort two-night stay, $100 resort cash.
349: $100 gift card, Woods Logging.
2342: Janome 2212 Sewing Machine, Longview sewing.
676: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
852: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
561: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
1060: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
2878: $25 Shilo gift card via KLOG/KUKN/The Wave.
928: Stageworks Northwest holiday tickets for four.
