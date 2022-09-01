Second in series aiming to create local civil discourse takes place Sept. 8

The second of the five-part series, Community in the Crossfire: Seeking Civil Dialogue in Uncivil Times, takes place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Lower Columbia College Health and Science Building. The building is along Maple Street, opposite the Longview Public Library.

The discussion aiming to create civil local political discourse centers around protecting the environment while building the economy and explores ways to get past the jobs-vs.-environment tension that often stymies public debate about industrial proposals, according to a news release from organizers. The series also is available via Zoom at civil-dialog.com and will be recorded by KLTV and broadcast at a later date.

The panelists are Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council; Mike Bridges, leader of the Kelso-Longview Construction Trades; commercial fishing industry representative Robert Sudar; and Cowlitz Tribal Council member Suzanne Donaldson. The forum is moderated by retired Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning.

Louis Lapierre, LCC biology and environmental science instructor, will provide background and context about the issue and will help shape questions for the the panelists. In addition, audience members will be allowed to submit questions in writing that will be reviewed and given to the panelists as time permits, according to organizers

The first forum, which 103 people attended, explored the causes of political divisiveness and suggestions for overcoming it. It is available to be viewed on KLTV via a link on the civil dialogue website, civil-dialog.com.

The forums are intended to be nonpartisan and model respectful dialogue, organizers say.

The third forum in the series focuses on the local homeless problem and takes place Sept.22. The fourth one on the decriminalization of drugs takes place Oct. 6. The subject and format for the final forum set for Oct. 22 is under development.

For more information, visit the civil dialogue website.

